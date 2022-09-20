APSU Men’s Golf places 12th at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – Jakob Falk Schollert shot a two-under 70 and Reece Britt shot a one-under 71 to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team on the final day of the Grover Page Classic, hosted by UT Martin, Tuesday at the Jackson Country Club.

Austin Peay State University’s third-round score of 293 was four shots better than its first-round total and nine shots better than its second-round score. The APSU Govs finished the tournament in 12th place with an aggregate score of 892.

The Governors finished one shot ahead of 13th-place Southeastern Louisiana and beat 14th-place Eastern Kentucky by 14 strokes while finishing just two shots behind 11th-place Nicholls State and seven shots behind 10th-place Central Arkansas.



Falk Schollert’s third-round score of 70 matched his opening round of 70 as the best round of the tournament by a Governor. The Roskilde, Denmark started his round on the 12th hole and was two-over par before making five birdies on the front nine. Falk Schollert’s two-under 70 in the third round helped him climb 13 spots on the leaderboard and he finished the tournament tied for 13th at two-under.



Britt used four birdies and an eagle to climb 18 spots on the leaderboard in the final round at the par-72, 6,783-yard track. Britt carded an aggregate score of 227 and finished the tournament tied for 62nd at 11-over.



Morgan Robinson carded his best round of the tournament with a three-over 75 in the third round. Robinson picked up four spots on the leaderboard to finish the tournament tied for 81st at 17-over.



Rounding out the scoring for the APSU Govs, Daniel Love shot his third-straight five-over 77. Love scored for the Governors in all three rounds of the Grover Page Classic and finished in 73rd place at 15-over par.



Finally, Adam Van Raden shot a 79 in the third round and finished tied for 57th at nine-over par. Van Raden’s third-round 79 marked the first time in his last 33 rounds that he has not scored for Austin Peay State University.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be back in action at the Georgia State Invitational, October 3rd-4th, at the Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth Georgia.



For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.