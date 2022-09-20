86.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Nashville Ballet's Cinderella to feature Local Students

Montgomery County's Maddox harding to Perform in Nashville Ballet's Cinderella at TPAC this October

News Staff
Local Students to Perform in Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella at TPAC this October

Nashville BalletNashville, TN – Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6th–9th, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.

“This is really a unique opportunity for School of Nashville Ballet students and our community partners,” shared School Administrative Director Sarah Dey. “Not only does it build confidence, social skills, and an appreciation for the art form, but it shows each of them what is possible when we work hard and work together. They will see their weeks of dedication come together and pay off on stage and be able to share it with friends, family, and our community- and that’s truly what the arts is all about.”
 
The Youth Cast for Cinderella will include 48 students ages 5–7 from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation. In preparation for the production, students will have the opportunity to work alongside Nashville Ballet faculty, artistic staff, and company dancers to rehearse their roles, varying from Bees, Snow Angels, Castle Pages, Fairy Godmother Attendants, Wigmaker Assistants, and Violinists.  
 
This year’s Youth Cast includes the following students from each county:

Cheatham County

  • Charlee Harrison

Davidson County

  • Abigail Tristan
  • Abril Munoz      
  • Addison Wade
  • Anthonella Gomez Roche
  • Autumn Church
  • Charlie Emerson Grace Nelson
  • Denver Smith
  • Eloise MacEachern
  • Emily Maiorino 

  • Emma Greer
  • Georgia Grace Traughber
  • Hattie Dodge    
  • Irys Atkinson
  • Kimora Chatman
  • Nora Kate Berry
  • Lincoln Francois
  • Maisie Glicken  
  • Emma Luo
  • Margaret Meyerson
  • Margaret Thornberry
  • Mary Walton Jarman     
  • Matilda Kaczmarek
  • Riley Reed          
  • Kolby-Rose Watson
  • Roselyn Hernandez
  • Soheila Crooks

  • Vera Mitchell
  • Wisdom Matthews-Cistrunk

Montgomery County

  • Maddox Harding

Robertson County          

  • Norah Beutler

Rutherford County

  • Ana R. Montoya Lopez
  • Ka’iulani Moss

Williamson County

  • Adeline Taylor
  • Cecilia Ludvik
  • Chelsea Pittman
  • Emme Shervik
  • Amelia Johnson
  • Helen King

  • Marielle Tyson 
  • Naomi Bratton
  • Umay Kadayifei
  • Winter Jones-O’Daly
  • Amelia Elshire   

Wilson County

  • Ava Passaniti
  • Brayden Smith

A sold-out production during its 2016 run, Cinderella will feature Sergei Prokofiev’s magical score presented live by the Nashville Symphony, plus specially designed 18th century costumes, stunning sets, and original choreography by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.

In addition, families will be able to participate in a variety of pre-performance activities, including photo-ops with beloved characters and a special pointe shoe decorating station.
 
Cinderella will be live at TPAC October 6th–9th, 2022 and is sponsored by Conrad Nashville, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance, and Delta Dental. Tickets start at $35.00 and can be purchased here.
 
For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.

Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming.

Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring hybrid learning dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

