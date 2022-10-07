APSU Softball takes to the road to play Saint Louis, Parkland College

Clarksville, TN – Coming off two mid-week wins to open their fall schedule, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team looks to build on that quality start, as it makes its only road trip of the fall this Saturday to Carbondale, Illinois, and Charlotte West Stadium this Saturday to face Saint Louis (3:00pm) and Parkland College (5:00pm).

The Governors opener versus the Billikens will be their only game this fall coming against a fellow NCAA Division I program, while the Cobras will be the second of four junior colleges that appear of the APSU schedule this fall.



The APSU Govs enter the weekend after sweeping Volunteer State by 10-3 and 11-2 finals on Wednesday evening, outhitting the Pioneers 24-10 overall, including eight hits going for extra bases, and six different Govs recording at least two hits each over the doubleheader.

APSU Notable

The Governors and Billikens have met 20 times during regular season play over the years, splitting the contests 10-10, but this is the first meeting between the two programs in a fall contest.

Austin Peay State University and Parkland College have never played each other before in fall action.

The matchup with Saint Louis is the first fall contest versus a NCAA Division I team for the Austin Peay State University since the Govs split a pair of games at Western Kentucky on October 12th, 2021.

Austin Peay State University has won 10 of its last 11 fall games played.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field Friday, October 14th, by hosting John A. Logan for a doubleheader, with a scheduled Game 1 first pitch set for 3:30pm.