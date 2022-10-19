APSU Football releases finalized 2023 Nonconference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team has completed its nonconference schedule for the 2023 football season with the addition of East Tennessee State, Lindenwood, and Gardner-Webb.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of what should be three very competitive FCS games to our 2023 football schedule,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “We have provided our football team with a challenging nonconference schedule that will prepare them for what is sure to be another tough ASUN Conference slate.”

Austin Peay State University is set to open the 2023 season against Southern Illinois, on September 2nd, at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois, before making the trip to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville to take on Tennessee, on September 9th, for the first time since 2015.



After squaring off with the Volunteers, the Governors will host East Tennessee State (ETSU), on September 16th, at Fortera Stadium. Austin Peay State University made the trip to Johnson City in 2019 and the Buccaneers are set to make their 16th trip to Clarksville for the 30th all-time meeting between the in-state foes.



APSU then makes their first-ever trip to St. Charles, Missouri, to take on new Ohio Valley Conference member Lindenwood, on September 30th. It will be the first-ever meeting between Governors and the Lions, who transitioned to the Division I level for the 2022-23 athletic year.



Finally, the third-ever meeting with Gardner-Webb is set for October 14th at Fortera Stadium. The Governors and Runnin’ Bulldogs played a home-and-home series in 2007 and 2008, with the Gardner-Webb winning both contests.



Austin Peay State University’s football team will be back in action when it hosts Jacksonville State, on October 29th at Fortera Stadium. Tickets for the game can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).



A list of all APSU’s future nonconference opponents is linked here. For news and updates on everything APSU football, follow along on Twitter (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball), or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.