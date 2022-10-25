61.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that on October 21st, 2022, at 7:39pm in the parking lot of 1600 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Planet Fitness), a silver Nissan sedan occupied by three unknown black males shot at a dark-colored SUV.

Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV dropped off a gunshot victim at an Emergency Medical Service Substation. CPD has been unsuccessful in identifying the suspects.


Anyone with any information about this incident, please contact CPD Detective Luebke 931.648.0656 ext 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

