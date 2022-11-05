Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses in straight sets to Jacksonville State at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a three-set (17-25, 31-33, 22-25) ASUN Conference decision against Jacksonville State, Saturday, in the Dunn Center.

Tegan Seyring recorded her seventh-straight double-digit kill outing with 13 kills, but the Govs were unable to best a JSU offense that had over a .365 hitting percentage in all three sets.

After facing their largest deficit of the first set at 20-11, a 6-0 APSU run brought the Govs within three following back-to-back points by Jaida Clark. However, Jacksonville State answered the Govs’ scoring streak with five-straight points to win the opening set, 25-17.



After a wire-to-wire first set, the match’s second frame proved to be anything but in a set that featured five lead changes and 12 ties.



Jacksonville State led 17-12 midway through the second frame, but had its lead trimmed to two following a 4-1 Govs’ run. Mikayla Powell tied that match at 23 later in the set and the Govs’ held their second lead – and first since the set’s opening score – at 26-25, forcing a JSU timeout.



Austin Peay State University fended off four set points in the frame, but dropped the extended set, 31-33. The Govs’ 31 second-set points were its sixth-most in a set in program history and the most since the Govs’ 35 points in a first set against Southeast Missouri, Oct. 28, 2021.



Despite a late comeback attempt in the third set that saw the APSU Govs score four-straight points to cut JSU’s lead to 24-22, a kill on the following play resulted in the final point of the match.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team travels to Conway, Arkansas for their penultimate match of the regular season in a Friday 7:00pm contest against Central Arkansas.