APSU Men’s Basketball takes to the road to face North Carolina State

Austin Peay (0-0) at North Carolina State (0-0)

Monday, November 7th, 2022 | 7:00pm CT

Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team opens its season on Monday, at North Carolina State. The game starts at 7:00pm.

The game is televised on ACC Network Extra. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB).

Broadcast Information

TV: ACC Network Extra

TV Talent: Andrew Sanders (play-by-play), Chris Corchiani (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Series Information

Series Record: 0-1.

Last Meeting: North Carolina State 66, Austin Peay 59 (November 21st, 2009; Daytona Beach, FL)

Record at Austin Peay: 0-0.

Record at North Carolina State: 0-0.

Record at Neutral Site: 0-1.

Coach James vs. North Carolina State: 0-0.

Facing The Wolfpack

This is only the second time Austin Peay State University has faced North Carolina State. The Wolfpack defeated the Governors, 66-59, in the only previous meeting on November 26th, 2009, in the Glenn Wilkes Classic played in the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL.

Austin Peay State University Routs Fisk In Exhibtion

Sean Durugordon scored a game-high 24 points, powering Austin Peay State University to an 89-64 exhibition win over Fisk, on November 2nd, inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University shot 62.2 percent (23-of-37) inside the arc, totaling 44 points in the paint, and 54.4 percent (31-of-57) overall. The Governers turned 22 Bulldogs’ turnovers into 30 points. Nate James‘ squad recorded seven steals, led by Durugordon’s four.



Durugordon, one of four Governors in double figures, finished 10-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free throw line to go along with six rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Guy Fauntleroy chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench.



Hutchins-Everett was a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, while Fauntleroy was 3-of-5 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe. Shon Robinson chipped in 10 points to go along with six rebounds.



Fifteen Austin Peay State University players saw action Wednesday, and 10 found the scoring column. Cameron Copeland finished with nine points. Carlos Paez was 4-of-4 from the line, as the Governors shot 19-of-24.



Hutchins-Everett and Nathan Moore each pulled down four boards. Fauntleroy, Robinson, and Elijah Perkins each dished out three assists.



APSU shot 53.9 percent (14-of-26) from the floor in the first 20 minutes, leading to a 41-31 edge at intermission. A 9-0 Austin Peay State University run gave the Governors a 26-14 lead with 8:50 left in the first half. The advantage would swell to as many as 15 after Hutchins-Everett canned a triple to make the score 41-26.



Fisk cut its second-half deficit to eight, 57-49, with 12:11 to go in the game, but Austin Peay State University countered with an 11-0 spurt. A pair of Paez free throws gave his team a 68-49 upper hand midway through the second half. A Drew Calderon bucket from deep gave the Governors their largest lead of the evening, 87-61, with 3:09 to play.



James’ unit shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the field in the final 20 minutes.



The Governors were 4-of-10 from distance in each half.

North Carolina Connections

Monday is a return to The Tar Heel State for two Austin Peay State University players – Caleb Stone-Carrawell (Concord, NC) and Jalen Ware (Winston-Salem, NC)

APSU’s head coach Nate James starred at Duke as a player (1996-2001) and as an assistant coach (2008-21).

Austin Peay State University associate head coach Brett Carey grew up in Lincolnton, NC, before spending time at UNC Ashville as a player (1998-2001) and assistant coach (2008-17).

Governors’ assistant coaches Jason Harris (2018-21) and Carl Little (2019-21) served as assistant coaches at North Carolina Central.

James’ Success Against North Carolina State

Monday is James’ first game against North Carolina State as a head coach, but he had a lot of previous success against the Wolfpack as a player and associate head coach at Duke. As a player, James was 14-1 in the series. As an associate head coach, he was 16-5 against North Carolina State.

New Kids n The Block

Austin Peay State University and Queens are the two newcomers to the ASUN Conference in 2022-23, increasing the number of teams in the league to 14.

Returning Scoring Leaders

Austin Peay State University returns its top two scorers – Hutchins-Everett (12.3 ppg) and Stone-Carrawell (11.4 ppg) – from a season ago. Hutchins-Everett was the only Governor to start all 29 games.

Transfers

Four APSU Governors – Durugordon (Missouri), Robinson (San Jose State), Moore (Wallace State Community College), and Kamarie Coffey (Columbia State Community College) – are new to the program this season.

Coffey, a Clarksville native, attended West Creek High School.

Incoming Freshmen

Three Austin Peay State University players – Perkins, Fauntleroy, Kelechi Okworogwo – are true freshmen.

Worldwide Presence

The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Okworogwo), Texas (Caldaron), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Robinson), Alabama (Moore), Georgia (Copeland), and New Jersey (Perkins).

Carlos Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster for every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

Number Changes

Ware and Copeland switched jersey numbers from a year ago. Ware, who wore 10 last season, now dons 24. Copeland, who wore 24 a season ago, now wears 41.

Staff Changes

Little enters his first season as an Austin Peay State University assistant coach after spending the 2021-22 campaign as the program’s director of operations, a role now filled by Stephen Peoples.

Robert Harris is in his first season as the team’s director of sports performance.



He spent the prior eight seasons at Kentucky.



Luke Trondson enters his first season on staff after serving as a student assistant at Ohio State.

APSU Return OVC Freshman Of The Year

Last season, Hutchins-Everett was named OVC Freshman of the Year, while also being named Second Team All-OVC and earning a spot on the OVC All-Newcomer Team.

Hutchins-Everett is the seventh player in school history to win the award and it’s the third time in the last five seasons an Austin Peay player has been named OVC Freshman of the Year.

Sweet 16

Last season, Austin Peay State University was one of 16 teams in the NCAA to have clinched at least 10 wins while having nine or more newcomers on the roster.

CSC Ends Regular Season Strong

Stone-Carrawell scored in double figures in his last four regular-season games. During that stretch, he averaged 14.5 points per game.

In his last four regular-season contests, Stone-Carrawell shot 50 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from distance, and 92.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Big Man Can Do It All

Last season, Hutchins-Everett led the Governors in both scoring (12.5 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg). He shot 51.6 percent from the floor.

Re-Writing The Record Book

The 726 three-point field goal attempts last season broke Austin Peay’s single-season record set during the 2007-08 campaign (715).

20/20 Vision

The Governors were 6-2 last season when an APSU player scored more than 20 points.

One Of The Best

Paez is one of nine players in Austin Peay State University history to have over 300 career assists and 600 career points.

Hold ‘Em To 60

When holding opponents to under 60 points last season, the APSU Govs were 6-0.

Keeping Things 100

Austin Peay State University had seven players that scored over 100 points last season. It is the fifth straight season APSU had at least seven score over 100.

A Lock With The Halftime Lead

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 70-18 when holding a halftime lead. During the 2021-22 campaign, APSU is 9-3 when heading to the locker room with a lead.

Paez Entering The Record Books

Paez ranks eighth in Austin Peay State University history for career assists with 321. He needs 16 to pass Nick Stapleton (1998-2002) for seventh.

70 Is The Magic Number

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 150-81 when scoring 70 or more points.

637 And Counting

Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 637 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a three-pointer was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

About the North Carolina State Wolfpack

Last season, North Carolina State was 11-21 overall and 4-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack ended the year with a five-game losing streak.

The Wolfpack completed their preseason, on November 2nd, with a 107-59 win at home over Lees-McRae. Terquavion Smith had game-highs in points (18), assists (7), and steals (4) in 25 minutes of action. North Carolina State had a balanced scoring attack, as six players scored in double figures and 14 of the 15 members of the team scored in the game.



The Wolfpack were picked to finish 10th out of 15 teams in the ACC Preseason Poll.



North Carolina State returns three starters from last season in Smith, Casey Morsell, and Ebenezer Dowuona.



Smith is one of the top returnees in college basketball after averaging 16.3 points per game last season. He became the first freshman to lead the ACC in 3-pointers made (96) since Duke’s J.J. Redick in 2002-03. Smith was voted First Team Preseason All-ACC and tied for seventh in the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year voting.



As many as eight players could see their first career action in a North Carolina State uniform on Monday. The Wolfpack brought in four graduate transfers (D.J. Burns, Jack Clark, Jarkel Joiner, and Dusan Mahorcic), added three freshmen to the roster (KJ Keatts, Jordan Snell, and LJ Thomas), and while not new to the roster, Greg Gantt sat out all of last season recovering from an injury and has not appeared in an official game for North Carolina State.

Purchase Your Tickets

