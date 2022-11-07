Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Bancroft Drive water outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 8:00am on Bancroft Drive causing a water outage for the following streets and roads.

Streets Affected

Bancroft Drive

Pollard Road (Helton Drive to Bancroft Drive)

Beasley Drive

Benwood Drive

Helton Drive (Dillion Drive to Pollard Road)

Dillion Drive

Bancroft Circle

Bancroft Court

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity while the work is underway.

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.