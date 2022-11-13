33 F
Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company Returns from Horn of Africa

More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company returned to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Center on Nov. 11, after a nearly year-long deployment to Djibouti, Africa. (Lt. Col. Darrin Haas)
Tennessee Department of MilitaryNashville, TN – More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company returned to Tennessee from a nearly year-long deployment overseas on November 11th, 2022.

The 268th, which is based in Millington, is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order. The Soldiers spent the last ten months serving at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

“We provided installation security for ongoing missions with U.S. Africa Command and Central Command,” said Capt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company. “Everyone was a true professional throughout our time in Africa because we were well-trained and ready for anything that came our way. Our Soldiers accomplished everything asked of them, and more.”
 
The 268th conducted several different missions during their deployment but were mainly responsible for securing and defending Chabelley Airfield, located roughly six miles southwest of Djibouti City, the nation’s capital. They also oversaw contractors and assisted the task force by promoting security and dissuading conflict in the region. Some of the Tennessee Guardsmen operated Air Defense Artillery systems to protect the airfield.
 
“I couldn’t be prouder of everything they accomplished,” said Sanders. “Now we are all really looking forward to spending some time with our friends and family.”
 
The 268th Military Police Company spent the last week at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they completed their demobilization and out-processing procedures. Once they were completed, the Soldiers flew back to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site and underwent an additional out processing, and were welcomed home by their fellow Soldiers, families, and friends.

