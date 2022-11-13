APSU Women’s Basketball gets 58-53 win at Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN – A game-high 20 points from graduate student Mariah Adams and a late, go-ahead three-pointer by freshman Anala Nelson led Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team to a 58-53 victory against Chattanooga, Saturday, at McKenzie Arena.

Austin Peay (2-0) limited Chattanooga (1-2) to just a single three-pointer and two made free throws in the first quarter but trailed 15-12 after being held to 4-for-12 from the field.

Adams answered a pair of Chattanooga free throws to open the game with a layup to tie the game at two, before Gabby Zapata Smalls’ first basket a minute into the quarter gave APSU its first lead of the afternoon.



UTC answered Austin Peay State University’s back-to-back scores with a 5-0 run to retake the lead for the final time in the opening quarter.



After facing an early deficit, Adams took over in a second quarter that saw the Little Rock, Arkansas native account for 14 of APSU’s 15 second-quarter points with 10 points and a pair of assists.

She opened the quarter with a layup off an assist from senior Jada Roberson and then found Zapata Smalls – who converted an open layup with 6:41 remaining – to give APSU a 17-16 advantage and force a UTC timeout.



Zapata Smalls’ basket sparked a run of five-straight lead changes, with neither team able to gain more than a one-point lead in that run until Roberson’s first field goal of the game put the Govs up, 23-20 with 3:02 remaining. APSU maintained its three-point lead into the half after outscoring the Mocs 15-9 in the second quarter.



In addition to Adams’ 10 points and two assists in the quarter, the former Old Dominion transfer added a team-best four rebounds while hitting a perfect, 3-for-3 from the field.



After she was held scoreless in the first half, graduate student Yamia Johnson scored four-straight points to give APSU a game-high nine-point lead at 37-28 with 2:48 remaining in the third; however, an 8-2 UTC run trimmed its deficit to three entering the fourth quarter.



Chattanooga’s Amaria Pugh tied the game at 43 with 7:27 remaining, but three-straight baskets by Johnson extended the Govs lead back to five with less than five minutes remaining.



The Mocs then capitalized on four-straight APSU misses and led 51-50 with 1:48 remaining after a pair of Abby Cornelius free throws.



Then, APSU’s succeeding possession with 1:34 remaining, Nelson made APSU’s lone three-pointer of the game that put the Govs up for good.

The Difference

An Adams’ layup with under 30 seconds remaining gave the Govs a multi-score advantage before free throws by Johnson and senior Tiya Douglas concluded APSU’s scoring.

Mariah Adams. In addition to Adams’ game-high 20 points, the veteran point guard played all but seven seconds in the win. She tied for a team-best six rebounds, while also leading the Govs in made field goals (six), made free throws (eight), assists (three), and blocks (two).

Her three assists translated to seven additional points, with her final dish coming on Anala Nelson‘s go-ahead three-pointer with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University has won back-to-back games at McKenzie Arena for the first time in program history.

The Govs’ last three games against UTC have been decided by a combined seven points, with APSU winning two of those three games.

Mariah Adams led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the first time as a Gov.

Adams is the first APSU Gov to log 39-or-more minutes in a game since Shay-Lee Kirby played 41 minutes against Murray State, on February 16th.

Yamia Johnson remained perfect from the charity stripe this season (7-7) after going 5-for-5 in the win.

Johnson and Adams are the first duo to each score 15-or-more points while also hitting 50 percent from the field since Johnson and APSU alumna Karle Pace against Belmont, on January 27th.

The APSU Govs 19 made free throws are the most since hitting 21 against Tennessee in the OVC Tournament last season.

Despite having just eight active players, APSU’s bench outscored Chatanooga’s, 22-11.

Coach’s Corner

With head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young

Opening thoughts… “We knew coming in here tonight that it would be a dog fight. After watching Chattanooga’s previous game against Belmont, we knew they exuded toughness and grit. We knew what tonight was going to be like – it was going to be a defensive battle. I am so proud of my group, the toughness they showed and the way they competed tonight.”

On the defense… “We had a good gameplan coming into this game. I told the team at the hotel earlier today that the gameplan is in, now it’s time for them to execute it. Overall, we did a good job at that. Similar to our previous games, there are still things that we can learn from in order for us to continue to grow, but overall, we were pretty solid all night. One of our keys to the game tonight was shutting down number 13 [Yazz Wazeerud-Din]. She had six points in the first quarter and only had three points for the remainder of the game.”

On Mariah Adams … “I recruited her as a junior in high school and had a chance to watch her grow over two seasons as a freshman and sophomore [at Old Dominon]…. She has become everything that I imagined she could be. Her leadership for the team on the floor is invaluable… She is a true leader and I am happy that she was able to get us going tonight.”

Looking ahead to Vanderbilt… “We will continue to put together a scout and watch plenty of film on them. Coach Eryc Pittman and I have especially spent a lot of time talking about Vandy, while also making sure we stayed focused on tonight’s game. Tomorrow is Sunday and, while a lot of people may think it would be an off day, there is going to be a lot of film from tonight to watch. By the time we go into practice on Monday, we will have a gameplan to put our team in a position to win.”

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team continues its early-season road trip against another Volunteer State opponent with a Thursday contest against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game starts at 6:30pm.