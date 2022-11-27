Imagination Library of Montgomery County receives Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Grant

Montgomery County, TN – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announces $2,802,040 in grants to 432 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grantmaking process.

Imagination Library of Montgomery County has received a $5,000 grant to provide free books to children under five in Clarksville-Montgomery County. This generous contribution will help Imagination Library send books to more than 300 children locally.

The Imagination Library requires donations from community members to continue providing free books for Montgomery County children from birth to five years old. The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation matches all proceeds brought into Montgomery County.

If you want to donate or pledge, visit the Imagination Library of Montgomery County page to spread the joy of reading and learning to local children. Parents can sign their children up for the free book program online.

“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofit organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services. More information on the grant process is online at http://www.cfmt.org.

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 150 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For more information, please visit www.imaginationlibrary.com

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter.

The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals.

For more information, call 615.321.4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.