Austin Peay State University Football’s CJ Evans Jr. selected to ASUN All-Academic Team

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athlete CJ Evans Jr. was named to the 2022 ASUN Conference Football All-Academic team, the league Wednesday.

A Mobile, Alabama native, Evans Jr. is a junior running back that is majoring in accounting with a 3.68 grade-point average. Evans Jr. was also named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® for the first time in his career, Tuesday.

On the field, Evans Jr. played in all 11 games and made nine starts for APSU. He led the Governors and ranked sixth in the ASUN with 641 rushing yards, he also led Austin Peay State University running backs and ranked 19th in the conference with six rushing touchdowns.

Evans Jr. led the APSU Govs in rushing four times in 2022, including a career-best 104 yards against Presbyterian. He also added a pair of touchdowns against the Blue Hose and matched that mark with two more scores against Murray State. Evans Jr. ran for a 62-yard touchdown against the Racers, it was the longest touchdown run by a Gov last season and was the third 60-yard scoring run of his career.

Before the move to the ASUN Conference, Evans Jr. was named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Evans Jr. also has been named to the Dean’s List in three of four collegiate semesters, while appearing on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the fourth.

Evans Jr. is Austin Peay State University’s first-ever football student-athlete to receive ASUN All-Academic Team honors. Central Arkansas punter Hayden Ray and North Alabama kicker Sam Contorno shared the 2022 ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. The entirety of the 2022 ASUN All-Academic Team can be seen below.

