Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 10th, 2022

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street), and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures for striping.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions from Crossing Boulevard to Fryer Road for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

I-24

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, including weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be alternating lane closures WB on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping and scoring.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Nightly, 10:00am – 2:00pm, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 12/12 and 12/14.

On-call sign repair/replace

12/11 – 12/14 8:00pm – 5:00am There will be single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 191 – 192

12/11 – 12/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 194 – 196

12/11- 12/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be Single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 198-199

12/11- 12/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be double-right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 200 – 201

12/11 – 12/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be alternating double-right and double-left lane closure on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 202-203

Davis Elliott working for NES replacing light poles on I-40 that have been damaged

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Lane closures on I-40 E on Sunday night to install 3 light poles and a lane closure on I-40 W on Monday night to install 3 light poles (MM 212 – 213)

I-65 & SR 245

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm & 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading, signal work and to switch traffic layout. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be right lane closures for construction activities.

Davidson County / Sumner County

I-65

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

12/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a right lane closure, rolling roadblocks, and brief closures of on-ramps to I-65 southbound to replace a DMS near Long Hollow Pk.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures in EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

