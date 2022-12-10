Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic was held in Clarksville at APSU’s Fortera Stadium Friday night

Clarksville, TN – Friday night, December 9th, the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic took place at APSU’s Fortera Stadium. The game began at 7:00pm. Around 88 high school seniors from across Tennessee took part in the football game.

The East All-Stars coach was Hayden Chandler of David Crockett High School and the West All-Stars coach was Will Hester from Ravenwood High School.

The hard-fought game saw both teams tied at halftime. During the second half, the East team pulled away for a 31-14 victory.

Check back later with Clarksville Online for the full story.

