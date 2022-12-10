Tennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Tennessee Titans 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 0

Sunday, December 12th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 14 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars and recorded the 17th shutout in franchise history after securing a 20-0 victory.

Tennessee’s defense recorded four interceptions, limited Jacksonville to just nine first downs, and held their opponent to eight rushing yards. With the team’s ninth win of 2021, the Titans secured a winning record for the sixth consecutive season.

Tennessee got on the board on their opening possession with a 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive. RB D’Onta Foreman, WR Cody Hollister, and QB Ryan Tannehill all contributed first-down plays, as the possession culminated in a five-yard rushing score by Foreman. The Titans took an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Tennessee constructed a 15-play scoring drive. TE Anthony Firkser contributed two first-down receptions, WR Julio Jones added a 12-yard catch, and Foreman accounted for five carries for 22 yards to move the chains. Ultimately, K Randy Bullock converted a 44-yard field goal for a 10-0 Titans lead.

In the third stanza, Tennessee increased its lead with an 11-play possession. TE Geoff Swaim contributed a 24-yard catch to move the Titans down the field before Tannehill ran into the end zone on a five-yard touchdown carry. Tennessee went ahead, 17-0.

In the fourth quarter, with under four minutes remaining in regulation, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s pass was intercepted by CB Buster Skrine and returned it 17 yards to the Jacksonville 14-yard line. Tennessee’s offense took over in the red zone, and Bullock converted his second field goal of the day on a 29-yard kick. The Titans went ahead 20-0, and sealed a home shutout victory.