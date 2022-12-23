Christmas on the Cumberland continues through January 2nd

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, December 21st, I went to see the 26th annual Christmas on the Cumberland lights at McGregor Park. These lights are set up by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and presented by Blue Cord Realty.

While watching the lights I was able to meet families from all over the Clarksville area. Some of these families were natives and came to visit the lights each year while others were visiting their families for the holiday season.

Mackenzie Pilson mentioned that taking pictures is special, “Everyone who comes takes pictures at the lights and it’s just really nice to walk around, especially with family.”

The weather was a little chilly so I do suggest bundling up because the lights are right next to the river. Shari’s Sweetzz was a vendor out that evening selling hot chocolate, coffee, tea, and water to families while they enjoyed the lights.

“We came down here before with our daughter and it was cold and it was nowhere warm to get anything to drink,” Shari Melbourne, owner of Shari’s Sweetzz @sszzevents commented.

Last year Mrs. Melbourne and her family visited the lights and decided that this year they would add a little pizzazz to the Clarksville lights. Shari’s Sweetz is originally a dessert truck found in Clarksville but for the Christmas lights this year, she decided to turn her truck into a hot beverage truck for people that were visiting the lights.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has over a million lights set up down the Cumberland River. They were sponsored by Blue Cord Realty, Miss Lucciles, Dock 17, Kyrstin Frate, Keller Williams, The City Forum, Acme Athletics, and Paducah Power System.

“It’s really really really cute. I like the light tunnel a lot and the boat replica that’s down there too it’s really cool,” said Brianna Campbell. This was her and her family’s first year visiting the lights.

The main attraction for the lights was the light tunnel towards the end of the path. I got to meet an adorable child, Kasen Jackson who said the tunnel and the boat-decorated lights were his favorite.

Lisa Reid had the opportunity to see the lights for the first time while visiting her family. She wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

“I’m down here visiting my daughter’s family from Portland Oregon and I’m having a wonderful time. I love the colors of the lights. It’s nice and bright and being by the water is nice and soothing,” she added.

If you haven’t had the chance to see these lights, check them out between now and January 2nd. The lights are available to be seen 5:00pm-10:00pm Sunday-Thursday and 5:00pm-11:00pm Friday and Saturday.

McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee.

Photo Gallery