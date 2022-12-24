AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ active for Year-End Holidays

Nashville, TN – The Auto Club Group will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

Tow to Go is active from now through 6:00am Monday, January 2nd

It’s available in selected states/locations (see below)

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

How does it work? When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel on the roads in history. Crash data from NHTSA proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. From Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving-related fatalities nationwide. (NHTSA).

“’Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location,” Cooper stated.

Tow to Go Service Areas FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend) Phone Number (855) 2.TOW.2.GO or 855.286.9246

Tow To Go Guidelines

Provided through 6:00am Monday, January 2nd

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.