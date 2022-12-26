Marsha Blackburn Report: Special Edition: Merry Christmas From Team Blackburn

Washington, D.C. – There is nothing better than Christmas in Tennessee! At the Blackburn household, we celebrate the birth of our Savior through special family moments, attending our church services, and family dinners, and expressing our gratitude for the blessings of each day.

From the Blackburn family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

A very Happy Hanukkah to the Jewish community in Tennessee, across our nation, and around the world.

Weekly Rundown

With Christmas just around the corner, I put together the ultimate holiday playlist. Check out some of my favorite tunes to get into the holiday spirit!

While our military recruitment was at a record low, the Joe Biden administration continued to force servicemembers to choose between taking a shot and defending our country. As a Senate Armed Services Committee member, I fought for six months to repeal this mandate. I am pleased to announce that the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act put our national security first and fully repealed the COVID vaccine mandate moving forward. Find out more about my fight and its significance in my New York Post op-ed here.

It is unacceptable that approximately 38% of women have experienced sexual harassment at work. My Speak Out Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden this month, prohibits organizations from using non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent survivors of sexual harassment and assault from coming forward. Read about my battle to ensure victims are not being silenced by these NDAs here.

After Ticketmaster claimed a high volume of bot attacks forced them to cancel Taylor Swift ticket sales, I continued my fight to ensure people, not scammers and bots, are buying tickets. My Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which cracks down on ticket scalpers and prohibits ticket bots, was signed into law in 2016 but has yet to be properly implemented by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Find out more about the fight to protect artists and fans in my op-ed in the Tennessean here.



My commitment to fighting for our Tennessee values and defending faith, family, freedom, hope, and opportunity has remained unwavering. From completing another annual 95 County Tour to helping Tennessee’s manufacturing industry and providing greater healthcare options to rural Tennesseans, I’ve been hard at work ensuring Tennessee is a great place to live. As we enter the new year and welcome new members of Congress, I look forward to having new opportunities to deliver for the American people.



From Team Blackburn, we wish you all a wonderful Christmas, a joyful end to the holiday season, and a blessed new year!

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI