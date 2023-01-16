Fisher-Price recalls 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers due to Fatality Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Fisher-Price is recalling about 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers due to fatality hazards.

Fatalities have been reported to have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

Product Information

Name of Product: All models of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: January 9th, 2023

Units: About 4.7 million (The original recall was announced on April 12th, 2019.)

Description: All Rock ‘n Play Sleepers

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Consumer Contact: Fisher-Price online at Rock ‘n Play recall or www.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety” or toll-free at 866.812.6518 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Incidents/Injuries: On April 12th, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least 8 fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement.



Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products. Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.



Sold At: Major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40.00 and $149.00.



Importer(s): Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, New York



Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.



Manufactured In: China



Recall number: 23-088

