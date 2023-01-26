Austin Peay State University to launch free monthly public observation nights at university’s observatory

Clarksville, TN – Starting this Saturday, January 28th, 2023, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will host a free public observation night on the last Saturday of every month through May.

This Saturday’s event will be at 7:00pm at the university’s observatory, housed at APSU’s Farm and Environmental Education Center, 1991 Pickens Road.

Each event will feature the university’s 20-inch Ritchey-Chretien telescope, which has the same optical design as NASA’s Hubble Telescope. Professors and students also will be eager to help visitors scan and learn about the night sky.

If clouds move in during any of the events, professors will lead indoor educational activities.

Anyone who wants to attend the Saturday, January 28th, event must sign up at the event registration page. The event will be limited to 40 attendees. Everyone should dress warmly because temperatures on Saturday night could drop into the 40s.

Future public observation nights will be on: