American Red Cross urges everyone to donate in February

Nashville, TN – Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.

As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities February 1st-14th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

2/1/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lifeliner DFAC, 6755 A Shau Valley Road

2/2/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lifeliner DFAC, 6755 A Shau Valley Road

Logan County

Russellville

2/6/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 296 West 6th Street

Todd County

Elkton

2/3/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street

Tennessee

Dickson County

Dickson

2/6/2023: 11:00am – 4:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Houston County

Erin

2/13/2023: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Erin Community, 11 College Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

2/1/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

2/6/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

2/8/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

2/13/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

White House

2/14/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Colorado Grill, 2747 Highway 31 W

2/14/2023: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in, and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.



Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

