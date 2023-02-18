41.7 F
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Investigates Burns Officer-Involved Shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) special agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night in Burns, Tennessee involving officers from the Dickson Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred at approximately 8:30pm at a home in the 700 block of Monarchos Bend, where two officers had responded to a report of a suicidal man.

During the interaction, the man pointed a gun at officers, after which at least one of the officers fired her weapon, striking the man, who died at a Dickson hospital. Neither officer was hurt in the incident.


TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. 

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

