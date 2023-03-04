77.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 6, 2023
HomePoliticsU.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn aids Attorney General's Investigation Into Nashville Pregnancy Center...
Politics

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn aids Attorney General’s Investigation Into Nashville Pregnancy Center Attack

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is enlisting her team to help the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecute radical left-wing activists who are responsible for attacking Nashville’s Hope Clinic, a pro-life pregnancy center.

In a Senate Judiciary Hearing, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted his agency needs help in bringing Jane’s Revenge, the group that admitted being responsible for the attack, to justice.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has had no problem finding and executing search warrants on pro-life advocates.


Senator Blackburn is now compiling information to help the DOJ prosecute the criminals responsible for attempting to firebomb Nashville’s Hope Clinic.

Previous articleAPSU Baseball comes up short at #12 Oklahoma State, 2-1
Next articleAustin Peay State University Softball beats Akron, Evansville at Hilltopper Spring Fling
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online