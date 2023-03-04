U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn aids Attorney General’s Investigation Into Nashville Pregnancy Center Attack

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is enlisting her team to help the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecute radical left-wing activists who are responsible for attacking Nashville’s Hope Clinic, a pro-life pregnancy center.

In a Senate Judiciary Hearing, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted his agency needs help in bringing Jane’s Revenge, the group that admitted being responsible for the attack, to justice.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has had no problem finding and executing search warrants on pro-life advocates.

Senator Blackburn is now compiling information to help the DOJ prosecute the criminals responsible for attempting to firebomb Nashville’s Hope Clinic.