Austin Peay State University Softball beats Akron, Evansville at Hilltopper Spring Fling

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team ran its current win streak to three straight games on Day 1 of the Hilltopper Spring Fling, Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex, as they defeated Akron, 7-1, before edging Evansville in the nightcap, 2-1.

Austin Peay (5-6) will conclude play at the Spring Fling, Sunday, facing tournament host Western Kentucky, 3:00pm, followed by a rematch versus Evansville at 5:30pm.

Austin Peay 7, Akron 1

It didn’t take Austin Peay State University long to get on the board versus Akron (6-4), with Megan Hodum opening the game with a single, and then move to second when the Zips shortstop misplayed a ground ball by Kendyl Weinzapfel.

After the first out of the inning, both scored on a single to center by Kylie Campbell.

Akron would cut the APSU Govs advantage in half with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way, with APSU starter Samantha Miener shutting them down over her next two innings of work before giving way to Ashley Martin (1-1), who came in the in the bottom of the fourth and authored four shutout innings of relief, giving up just two hits, while striking out three.

While the Govs pitching took care of their part of the game, the APSU Govs bats continued to add runs.

In the fifth, Morgan Zuege got things going, with a one-out single, followed by a double by Hodum, to put runners at second and third.

Weinzapfel would then drive in Zuege with a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI double by Lexi Osowski-Anderson, scoring Hodum, making it 4-1.

Austin Peay State University would salt the game away in the seventh, scoring three times, with Hodum, Osowski-Anderson, and Campbell all picking up RBIs, as the Govs recorded five hits in the inning.

Austin Peay 2, Evansville 1

The nightcap proved to be a pitcher’s duel, with runs hard to come by for both teams.

After the two teams traded zero’s over the first two innings of play, Austin Peay State University finally broke the deadlock with a run in the top of the third.

Emily Harkleroad opened the inning with a single and moved around to third base on a sacrifice by Zuege, followed by an infield out by Hodum, before scoring on a single by Weinzapfel.

The Aces (13-2) would tie the game, 1-1, with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning, but the APSU Govs responded right away, retaking the lead in the top of the fourth, 2-1.

Campbell would start the inning with a single, and after a couple of fielder’s choices moved her around to third base, score on a single by Gabi Apaig.

Govs started Jordan Benefiel (4-3) took it from there, as she held the Aces scoreless the rest of the way, finishing the game giving up the one unearned run, while giving up six hits, one walk and tying her career single-game high with 11 strikeouts.

Inside the Boxscore

With her RBI double versus Akron, Lexi Osowski-Anderson moved into fourth place all-time for career hits for the APSU Govs (202) and second all-time for career RBIs (119).

Jordan Benefiel’s 11 strikeouts vs. Evansville tied a career single-game high.

Megan Hodum’s stolen base vs. Akron was the 20th of her career.

The win in relief for Ashley Martin vs. Akron was her first collegiate victory.

Kendyl Weinzapfel extended her consecutive game hit streak to five straight games, batting .566 (10-for-18) over that span.

The 11 hits vs. Akron followed by the 10 hits vs. Evansville mark the first time this season Austin Peay State University has posted back-to-back double-figure hits games.

