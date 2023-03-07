APSU Softball plays Providence at Cheryl Holt Field, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU0 softball team hosts Providence on Tuesday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to begin a scheduled six-game home stand over the next seven days. The first pitch is at 4:00pm.

The Governors (6-7) come into the matchup against the Friars having won four of their last five games, including going 3-1 this past weekend at the Western Kentucky Hilltopper Spring Fling Tournament, while Providence (7-8) dropped three of five games at Lipscomb’s University Purple & Gold Challenge, in Nashville, Tennessee, this past weekend.

Although early, the two teams do have one common opponent played so far this season, Dayton, who the Govs split with a couple weeks ago at the Auburn Tiger Invitational, while the Friars lost to Dayton, 10-5, in their season opener at the Stetson University Frank Griffin Classic.

After the first month of the season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by Gabi Apiag (.361, 5 doubles, 7 RBI), Kendyl Weinzapfel (.341, 1 HR, 7 RBI), Kylie Campbell (.341, 1 triple, 6 RBI) and Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.300, 1 HR, 6 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (4-4, 2.98 ERA, 52 K’s) has been the workhorse for the APSU Govs pitching staff, with Ashley Martin (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 10 K’s) and Samantha Miener (1-2, 6.76 ERA, 5 K’s) also recording wins this season for Austin Peay.

The Friars are led by Jacque Harrington, who enters the matchup batting .432 this spring, with five home runs and 12 RBI. Rachel Petrarca (.333. 1 HR, 8 RBI) also is batting over .300 this spring for Providence.

Tori Grifone (4-4, 4.15 ERA, 60 K’s) has seen the most work for the Friars in the circle this spring, while Elysia Cunnigan (2-0, 2.44 ERA, 10 K’s) has two wins in three appearances.

Between the Lines

Providence will be only the second Big East Conference school to play the APSU Govs in Clarksville, joining Creighton (2003).



Austin Peay State University is 1-1 all-time against Providence and 3-9 all-time against teams currently in the Big East Conference.



Kylie Campbell comes into the game after posting a .467 weekend at the Hilltopper Spring Fling, recording seven hits, including a triple, in four games.



Lexi Osowski-Anderson is two doubles away from becoming the first Govs softball player to record 50 doubles in a career.



The scheduled upcoming six-game homestand is the longest for the APSU Govs since the 2021 season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



Austin Peay hosts the Governors Classic this Friday through Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as Belmont, Dayton, and Illinois-Chicago, join the Govs in the three-day event.