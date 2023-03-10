APSU Softball gets 7-1 win over UIC at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opened the first day of the Governors Classic with a victory over UIC, Friday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Govs pulled away late to seal the victory, 7-1.

After both teams failed to score in the first inning, Austin Peay (8-7) broke on top by putting in the bottom of the first inning with Mea Clark opening the inning with a single and two outs later scored off a single down the right field line by Gabi Apiag, for the 1-0 lead.

UIC (0-18) would score their only run in the top of the third inning to tie the game, 1-1, aided by a walk and a Gov error.

The APSU Govs would respond in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead for good scoring two runs.

Morgan Zuege opened the inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice by Megan Hodum and then scores on a single by Lexi Osowski-Anderson.

After a fielder’s choice and a UIC error, the Govs would score their second run of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Kendyl Weinzapfel, giving APSU a 3-1 lead.

That would be all the runs that Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (6-4) would need, as she held the Flames off the scoreboard the rest of the way, finishing the game giving up the one unearned run on four hits, while striking out nine and walking three.

The APSU Govs offense would add some insurance runs in the fifth inning, scoring four times, with Clark, Weinzapfel, Skylar Sheridan and Apiag picking up RBIs in the inning.