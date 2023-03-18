APSU Baseball battles back for 9-7 win over North Florida

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder Nathan Barksdale’s RBI single broke a 7-7 tie and sparked a two-run seventh-inning rally that provided the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to its first ASUN Conference victory, 9-7, against North Florida Saturday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

First baseman Michael Robinson got the Governors’ seventh-inning rally started with a one-out double. Barksdale followed two batters later with a two-out double to left field, driving in Robinson for the lead. Barksdale scored on left fielder Clayton Gray’s single, setting the final score.

Austin Peay (7-12, 1-1 ASUN) used a three-run second inning to build its first lead of the weekend, 5-3. The Govs tied the game, 3-3, courtesy of a double steal that saw catcher Gus Freeman score. Center fielder Garrett Martin then hit his season’s eighth home run to extend the lead to two runs.

North Florida (11-9, 1-1 ASUN) got a run back in the third courtesy left fielder Fletcher Cline’s RBI single. UNF took the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Catcher Jacob Runnels broke a 5-5 tie with a sacrifice fly, and Cline followed with an RBI double to give the Ospreys a 7-5 lead.

The APSU Govs tied the game in the fifth inning. Freeman drove in a run with a one-out single. Barksdale tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field, setting up the late heroics.

Austin Peay State University starter Campbell Holt went three innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Reliever Kyle Magrans (2-0) notched the win with a scoreless seventh inning. Reliever Davin Pollard notched his season’s second save after working around a pair of walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

All nine Governors hitters finished the game with a hit. Gray, designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green, Martin, shortstop Jaden Brown, and Freeman had two hits each.



UNF reliever Dominick Madonna (2-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings. Cline led the Ospreys’ offense with four RBI, including a two-run double in the first inning.

Number of Note

9 – For the first time this season, all nine Austin Peay State University hitters in the lineup posted a hit in the game. Barksdale’s seventh-inning double completed the feat for the Governors.

Governor of the Game

For the second-straight game, Nathan Barksdale proved to be the difference maker. His fifth-inning sacrifice fly provided the game-tying run. Two innings later, he broke that tie with a RBI double that supplied the eventual game-winning run.

Other Notables

Austin Peay State University posted double-digit hits (14) for the fourth time at home this season and for the ninth time this season. It broke a four-game streak of single-digit hits by the Govs.

The Governors six doubles set a single-game high. Miller-Green had a pair of doubles, giving him six this season.

Martin’s two-run home run snapped a three-game homerless streak by the Governors. It was their longest home run drought this season.

Pollard made his seventh consecutive appearance (7.2 innings) this season without allowing a run.

Next APSU Baseball



After splitting the first two games of their ASUN Conference series, the Austin Peay State University baseball team and North Florida wrap up the weekend with a noon Sunday contest.