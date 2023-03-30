Austin Peay State University’s SOARing with Mathematics camp gives high schoolers hands-on STEM experiences

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) free SOARing with Mathematics summer camp for high school students interested in math, science, statistics or engineering is returning at the end of May.

The SOAR in the name stands for Students Optimizing, Analyzing, Researching, and the four-day camp is set for May 30th-June 2nd from 10:00am until 2:00pm and offers high schoolers hands-on learning activities that will help them analyze data, make predictions, test conjectures, draw conclusions and make decisions.

Activities will include creating and testing parachutes, helicopters, and rockets. Students also will use computer software, graphing calculators and motion detectors to represent, explore and analyze the data from these projects.

The program – which is led by APSU Department of Mathematics and Statistics professors – is open to high school students who have completed at least Algebra I or Integrated Math I.

The camp is completely free. Lunch and all materials are provided. But students must apply by April 28th.

For more information and to register, please visit www.apsu.edu/mathematics/soar