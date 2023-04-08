Austin Peay State University Track and Field has great start at Joe Walker Invitational

Oxford, MS – Kenisha Phillips continued her dominance in the 200-meter dash, winning the event with the third-fastest time in program history on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s first day at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, Friday, at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex.

Phillips, who entered the day with the top 10 fastest 200-meter dashes in program history, was 0.17 seconds from matching her program record in the event set last season and 0.16 seconds from tying her second-best outing from the 2021 outdoor season following her 23.51-second time Friday afternoon

The Georgetown, Guyana native’s event victory is her 11th of the season and second in as many meets, as she anchored the APSU Govs’ 4×400-meter relay team that finished first at the Margaret Simmons Invite, on March 25th.

Senior Kyra Wilder also posted a top-20 finish in the 200-meter dash at 19th with a season-best 24.72-second time. Freshman Isis Banks finished just outside of the top 20 at 22nd with a career-best 24.92 time. Amani Sharif (25.51, 39th), Na-Riyah Lee (26.32, 56th) and Sydney Hartoin (26.88, 61st) rounded out the Govs’ finishes in the 200.

Freshman Sabrina Oostburg highlighted the APSU Govs’ performances in the field, as the Ooltwewah, Tennessee native finished 18th in hammer throw with a toss of 43.85 meters which is fifth all-time in the program’s outdoor season history. Fellow freshman Emma Tucker finished three spots behind Oostburg at 21st with a season-best, 41.75-meter hurl.

Senior Karlijn Schouten finished fifth in the pole vault with a leap of 3.92 meters, while freshman Amani Sharif earned an 18th-place finish in the long jump following her 5.32-meter jump.

Day One Results

200-Meter: Kenisha Phillips (23.51 seconds, first), Kyra Wilder (24.72, 19th), Isis Banks (24.92, 22nd), Amani Sharif (25.51, 39th), Na’Riyah Lee (26.32, 56th), Sydney Hartoin (26.88, 61st).

Hammer Throw: Sabrina Oostburg (43.85 meters, 18th), Emma Tucker (41.75, 21st)

Long Jump: Amani Sharif (5.32 meters, 18th)

Pole Vault: Karlijn Schouten (3.92 meters, fifth)

Day Two Schedule

100-Meter Dash (3:55pm) – Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Na’Riyah Lee,

400-Meter Dash (3:25pm) – Kenisha Phillips, Nyla Blackmon, Sydney Hartoin, Ashleigh Stephen

800-Meter (4:35pm) – Mikaela Smith, Lauren Lewis

1500-Meter (2:30pm) – Savannah Fruth

100-Meter Hurdles (3:00pm) – Camaryn McClelland, Kennedi Johnson, Amani Sharif

400-Meter Hurdles (5:05pm) – Amani Sharif, Kennedi Johnson

4×100-Meter Relay (2:05pm) – Kennedi Johnson, Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Nyla Blackmon

4×400-Meter Relay (6:05pm) – Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, Sydney Hartoin, Kenisha Phillips

Pole Vault (2:30pm) – Myra Eriksson

Shot Put (10:30am) – Emma Tucker