Beachaven Vineyards & Winery holds Easter Egg Hunt for Kids, Adults

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery recently hosted a traditional Easter Egg Hunt for community kids, followed by an egg hunt for adults who found themselves in the Easter spirit.

Kids, 10 and under, took their turn on the grounds of the vineyard, hunting for colored eggs that were filled with candy, toys, and other prizes. Afterward, adults, 21 and over, had their chance, going after prizes that included free wine tastings and slushies, $20.00 gift cards, and an assortment of Beachaven Winery merchandise. One lucky person found the golden egg which contained a $100.00 winery gift card.

“Today we’re doing a little community outreach,” Charise Townsend, Beachaven’s Wine Club Manager said. “Today’s event is all about Spring and Easter. We thought an Easter egg hunt would be a lot of fun, but we wanted to offer something more appealing for our customer base. So, we came up with the idea of an egg hunt with prizes the 21 and over crowd would be interested in.”

Townsend’s idea appears to have been a hit. Registration started at 1:00pm. Beachaven’s staff was busy serving wine flights, and mimosa flights, offering tastings, and more. A food truck was set up out front, and many guests enjoyed the winery’s picnic tables, and a chance to meet with the Easter Bunny.

The 10 and under egg hunt started shortly after 1:00pm, with 50 kids in attendance. The adult hunt began an hour later with 80 participants. Both were sold out.

“This event sold out within a couple of weeks of being posted online,” Townsend said. “We actually reopened registration, to try and meet the demand. We were shocked by the number of adults wanting to participate.”

Townsend said Jazz on the Lawn, which had been halted during the pandemic, was reintroduced last year and will be expanded to six shows in 2023. “We’ll host a Jazz on the Lawn on the last Saturday of each month, May thru October. We’ll also have live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the month.”

Photo Gallery

About the Beachaven Vineyard and Winery

The Beachaven Vineyard and Winery has been in business for over 30 years. The Winery walls are covered with over 550 award-winning medals from regional, national, and international competitions. The winery has taken Best of Show awards with their wines on 11 occasions. Visiting the Beachaven Vineyards and Winery is a unique experience; as they try to make wine tasting, and wine education fun!

You can also bring a picnic basket and go to use the Winery’s picnic area anytime. “I think it’s great that people come in and buy a bottle of wine, then go out to the picnic area to enjoy it with their family and friends. Especially on a nice day it is a wonderful thing to do together,” said Louisa Cooke. “Beachaven Vineyard and Winery also offers free tours,” she continued, “Anyone who would like to come out and take a tour is more welcome to do that!”