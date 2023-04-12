Nashville Sounds rally for 8-6 win over Norfolk Tides

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (7-4) scored their second come-from-behind win in as many nights, thanks to Brian Navarreto’s clutch grand slam, which gave Nashville the jolt they needed on their way to an 8-6 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Sounds loaded the bases with a single from Tyler Naquin, a walk drawn by Eddy Alvarez, and another single by Andruw Monasterio. Navarreto then crushed a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall for the grandest of grand slams.

Alvarez and Jon Singleton joined Navarreto in the home run column. Alvarez lined a solo shot to put Nashville in front in the third, while Singleton’s solo shot gave Nashville an insurance run in the eighth. Abraham Toro tacked on another late run, scampering home after a Tides throwing error to make it 8-4.

It was another job done for Sounds relievers, who held the Tides at bay late. Elvis Peguero (2-0) allowed a couple of runs but settled down to hurl a quiet seventh and two outs in the eighth. Ethan Small (S, 1) picked up the Nashville Sounds’ first save of the season (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB).

In his second start of the season, Robert Gasser had another impressive outing. The left-handed prospect held Norfolk to a couple of hits and two runs over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven Tides, including three consecutive hitters in the fifth inning.

As a team, the Sounds tallied double-digit hits for the second-straight night. Toro (2-for-4, R) and Navarreto (2-for-4, 4 RBI) added multiple knocks, while Alvarez (1-for-2, 2 R) walked twice and Monasterio (1-for-1, 2 R) drew three free passes.

Right-hander Pedro Fernandez (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for the Sounds in game three of the six-game series. Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 3.86) is scheduled to start for the Tides. Throwback Thursday’s first pitch is set for 6:35pm from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Brian Navarreto hit his first grand slam since July 29th, 2013 with the GCL Twins (also against another Baltimore affiliate, the GCL Orioles).

Jon Singleton has homered in back-to-back games since July 8th and July 9th, 2022 at Columbus.

Dating back to last season, Robert Gasser has struck out six or more batters in four of his seven starts with the Sounds.

