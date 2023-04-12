APSU Baseball rips off 10 unanswered runs to bring down UT Martin, 14-9

Martin, TN – Left fielder Clayton Gray had five hits, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored 10 unanswered runs over the final three innings in a 14-9 nonconference victory against UT Martin Wednesday night at Skyhawk Baseball Field.

Austin Peay State University (16-18) saw UT Martin score eight unanswered runs to build a 9-4 lead after six innings. The Governors charged back with five runs in the seventh inning.

A pitch hit center fielder Garrett Martin to start the inning, shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar singled, and first baseman Harrison Brown drove in a run with a double. Right fielder Jaden Brown then added a second run with a ground out.

Third baseman Ambren Voitik chased the Skyhawks reliever with his double into the left-center field gap. Catcher Gus Freeman fell behind 0-2 against the new UTM pitcher but took four-straight balls to earn a walk and load the bases. A passed ball allowed Harrison Brown to score. After a strikeout, Gray drove in two runs with a single off the pitcher, tying the game 9-9.

The Governors took the lead in the eighth when they manufactured a run. Martin walked on four pitches to start the inning, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Gazdar moved Martin to third base with a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, Martin scored on a wild pitch, giving APSU a 10-9 lead.

Austin Peay State University broke the game open in the ninth with four runs. Three consecutive batters reached base with one out, loading the bases. Gazdar provided a run with a sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch to Harrison Brown allowed another run to score. Right fielder Nathan Barksdale, making his first plate appearance of the day, drove in two runs with a single, setting the final score.

UT Martin (9-25) threatened in the ninth, loading the bases with no outs. Austin Peay State University reliever Kyle Magrans battled back, getting a fly out to Barksdale in shallow right field to prevent a run from scoring. After a visit from Freeman, Magrans’ next pitch turned into a hard ground ball back to his glove, and he turned to start a game-ending double play.

Gray finished the day 5-for-6 at the plate with two RBI. Jaden Brown went 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a solo home run in the third inning. Martin was 1-for-4 but scored four runs and had a first-inning RBI double. Voitik added a 3-for-6 outing at the plate.

APSU Govs starter Ashton Smith went 2.2 innings in his collegiate debut, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out two. Austin Peay State University reliever Devin Crawford (1-1) picked up the victory, striking out three of the five batters he faced in a 1.1-inning outing. Reliever Zach Wyatt struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth before Magrans supplied a scoreless ninth.

UT Martin catcher Mac Danford was 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. He provided a solo home run in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fifth, and a two-run single in the sixth. Second baseman Hunter McLean was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Skyhawks reliever Eli Martin (0-2) surrendered the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, allowing the run on a hit and two walks.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Clarksville for a three-game ASUN Conference series against Queens University. The Governors and Royals, who meet for the first time, open the series with a Friday game at 6:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.