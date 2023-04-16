Austin Peay State University Softball blanks Lipscomb 7-0 for series sweep

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got a combined five-hit, 7-0, shutout from Jordan Benefiel and Samantha Miener versus Lipscomb, Sunday afternoon at Draper Diamond, as the Governors swept the three-game ASUN Conference series from the Bisons. The series sweep by Austin Peay State University (23-14, 11-4 ASUN) is the second straight for Austin Peay, with them also having swept Bellarmine last weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

After getting out of a scoring threat by Lipscomb (17-23, 5-10 ASUN) in the bottom of the first, the Govs would score their first run of the game in the top of the second.

Gabi Apiag would open the inning by drawing a walk, and after a strikeout, move to second when Kendyl Weinzapfel walked.

An error by the Bisons shortstop would then load the bases, which was followed by a flair single over the head of the Lipscomb second baseman by Emily Harkleroad to score Apiag to make it 1-0.

That would prove to be all the scoring the APSU Govs would need, as Benefiel limited the Bisons to five hits in her six innings of work, while striking out five, with Miener coming in to pitch a 1-2-3 seventh, including a strikeout.

The APSU Govs would add a second run in the third, with Lexi Osowski-Anderson opening the inning with her second double of the weekend and scoring two batters late on Skylar Sheridan’s double down the left-field line.

The score would remain that way until the top of the sixth, when the APSU Govs offense explode for five runs to put the game away.

After an out to open the inning, Weinzapfel would reach on a single, move to third on a double by Mea Clark, with both scoring on a single by Harkleroad.



Megan Hodum would then reach via a walk, followed by pinch hitter Macee Roberts ripping a three-run home over the fence in left for the 7-0 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

The pinch-hit home run by Macee Roberts is the first by an Austin Peay State University player since Savanna Oliver versus Tennessee State on April 10th, 2016.

The shutout was the APSU Govs 11th of the season, tying the 1993 squad for the third-most shutouts recorded in a single season.

The win was Jordan Benefiel’s 17th of the season, tying Angela Thompson (1995) for the sixth-most wins by a pitcher in a single season.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s fifth inning walk was her 66th career walk, tying her with Kacy Acree (2016-19) for fifth-most in a career by a Gov hitter.

The APSU Govs improve to 3-0 this season versus left-handed starters.

