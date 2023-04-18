Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department holds Family Formal Night at Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department recently invited everyone to come out for its inaugural Family Formal Night, a twist on an event they’ve hosted for years, the annual Father-Daughter Dance.

The invitation read the entire family can join in the fun at the all-new Family Formal!! We are updating our traditional Father-Daughter Date Night to include everyone in the family. Get dressed to impress and be ready to show off you moves on the dance floor!

The theme of the event was The World Awaits, and Amanda Pitt and her Clarksville Parks and Recreation team, dressed as flight attendants, greeted more than 200 guests at the door.

“This is a new event for us,” Pitt said. “Updating the event gives us a chance to include the mom and the sons, and really anybody that you call family. It’s 2023 and the definition of family has changed. It’s our goal to make this event as inclusive as possible.

We Bring the Party provided the music. DJ Scott kept families on the dance floor throughout the evening. Liberty Park Grill catered the event and worked with Pitt (a mom herself) to make the menu very kid-friendly.

“I’m the mom of a very picky eater, so I wanted to create a menu that my son would like,” Pitt said. “Tonight’s menu includes chicken tenders, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruits and veggies, and mac & cheese.

Pitt said the transition to the updated event went well. While it wasn’t a sold-out event, attendance was strong with more than 200 people signing up pretty quickly.

“We’re seeing a lot of gathers and daughters, mothers and sons, grandparents and their grandchildren,” Pitt said. The main thing is we just wanted every family to have a chance to get dressed up, come on out and have some fun.”

In addition to great food, music, and dancing, guests enjoyed a watercolor painting station, an origami table, face painting, and lots of games.

For more information about the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and upcoming events, to www.clarksvilleparksrec.com

