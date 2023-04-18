APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski-Anderson earns ASUN Player of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – After a week that saw her record five extra-base hits in four games, Lexi Osowski-Anderson was named the ASUN Conference’s Player of the Week, Monday afternoon, becoming the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s first position player to earn the ASUN Conference’s top weekly softball honor.

Osowski-Anderson, a San Diego, California, native, batted .636 on the week (7-for-11) including two doubles, a triple, and two home runs, while posting a slugging percentage of 1.545 and an on-base percentage of .692.

The graduate third baseman opened the week with two hits (triple, home run) versus Middle Tennessee, in a mid-week non-conference game on Wednesday.

She would follow that with five more hits in eight at bats in a three-game ASUN Conference sweep of Lipscomb this past weekend.

In the series opener, Osowski-Anderson had two hits, including a double, and scored a run, while in Game 2, recorded two hits, including a three-run first-inning home run, while also scoring two runs, drawing a walk, and driving in a career single-game high five runs.

She would wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, with a double, a walk, and a run scored.

Overall, this is Osowski-Anderson’s third Player of the Week honor, having also been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Player of the Week twice in her career.

This is also the Govs second ASUN Conference honor of the season, with Jordan Benefiel being selected Pitcher of the Week on March 27th.