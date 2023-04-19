Nashville Sounds fall to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in extra inning, 10-9

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (8-9) ended up on the losing side of a contest marathon on Wednesday afternoon, falling 10-9 in 10 innings to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds are now below .500 for the first time this season after their fifth consecutive defeat.

Eddy Alvarez gave the Sounds a 9-7 lead in the top of the 10th with his fourth hit, a single, scoring Patrick Dorrian and Monte Harrison. However, the two-run advantage would prove not to be enough, as Jacksonville rallied with three more runs in the bottom of the 10th to walk off the Sounds.

Nashville jumped ahead early before the game turned into a see-saw battle from the fifth inning on. Abraham Toro singled in a pair of runs, then scored on an error to make it 3-0 after one inning. Keston Hiura launched his seventh home run of the campaign down the left field line, a solo shot that added to the lead in the third.

Back-to-back strong innings by Jacksonville saw them launch ahead 5-4, but the Sounds rallied with three-straight hits from Payton Henry, Dorrian and Harrison to put Nashville ahead again at 7-5 in the sixth.

Clinging to a two-run lead into the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp clawed across a pair to tie things in the eighth. Clayton Andrews played the escape artist role on the mound, getting the Sounds out of a sticky spot in the eighth then worked out of his own mess in the ninth inning to force extras.

Alvarez became the first Sound with four hits in a game this season, going 4-for-5 with a run, two doubles and three RBI. Henry (2-for-4), Dorrian (2-for-5) and Harrison (2-for-5) also logged multi-hit performances. Jon Singleton (0-for-2) walked thrice to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.

Alex Claudio (0-1) ended with the loss after his work in the 10th (0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, BB, K). Robert Gasser took the no-decision after 3.0 scoreless innings to start the day (3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Ethan Small kept the Jumbo Shrimp quiet in the sixth and seventh innings (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K).

Right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-1, 10.13) gets the start for the Sounds in game three of the series tomorrow night. He’ll go up against Jacksonville’s Bryan Hoeing (0-0, 2.92). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 12 games with a two RBI single in the first. He’s batting .345 (10-for-29) during the hitting streak.

Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 12 games with three walks in the contest. He’s walked five times over the past two games and eight times in the past five games.

Eddy Alvarez’s last four-hit game came on July 7, 2022 with Oklahoma City vs. Las Vegas. He went 4-for-5 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI in that ballgame.

Opponents are batting just .083 (2-for-24) against Ethan Small through his six appearances (7.1 IP).

The Sounds are below .500 for the first time since April 7, 2022 (1-2) and below .500 through 17 games since April 21, 2019 (5-12).

