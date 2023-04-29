Nashville Sounds rally to tie Omaha Storm Chasers, Walk Off in 10th to win, 6-5

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (14-11) made it back-to-back walk-off wins on Saturday night with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 9,833 fans at First Horizon Park. Nashville has clinched the series with its fourth triumph over Omaha this week.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th and Eddy Alvarez at third base, Keston Hiura cracked a scalding ground ball that was too much for Omaha shortstop Angelo Castellano to handle. Alvarez scampered home as the Nashville dugout raced out to mob Hiura for their second-straight walk-off win.

It was a slugfest to start the night. Omaha plated four runs in the first inning and led 5-1 through an inning and a half. Nashville would get within a run in the bottom of the second thanks to Tyrone Taylor’s RBI groundout and Skye Bolt’s long two-run homer to right. Jon Singleton tied it up in the eighth inning with a towering sacrifice fly to left that scored Alvarez.

Robert Stock ate up three innings at the front end of the contest before Nashville’s bullpen continued their stellar week. Pedro Fernandez worked 3.2 scoreless innings, followed by Alex Claudio getting his guy to end the seventh. Ethan Small needed just 16 pitches to retire Omaha in the eighth and ninth innings. Lucas Erceg (3-0) got a huge 5-4-3 double play to keep the Storm Chasers off the board in the 10th inning.

Bolt, who left the game after coming up hobbling following beating out an infield single in the eighth, led the Sounds with three hits and two RBI. Alvarez, Cam Devanney and Brian Navarreto joined Bolt with a multi-hit night. Singleton finished without an official at-bat, logging four walks and a sacrifice fly.

Left-hander and Brewers No. 9 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Robert Gasser (1-0, 3.50) will go for his second win of the series tomorrow. He’ll face Omaha’s Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 9.12) in the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 19 games with a single in the second. He is batting .364 (20-for-55) with 10 RBI during the hitting streak, the second-longest active streak in the International League.

Jon Singleton tied the Nashville Sounds single-game record with four walks in the contest. It’s the third four-walk game of his professional career and the first since August 3rd, 2022 at Norfolk. It’s the 24 th time a Nashville player has walked four times.

time a Nashville player has walked four times. The Sounds bullpen has not allowed a run in the series, working 23 consecutive scoreless innings. Nashville relievers have the second-best ERA in the International League at 2.79 (129.0 IP/40 ER). Only Memphis’ mark of 2.74 is better.

Lucas Erceg is holding hitters to a .053 average (1-for-19) in the ninth inning or later.

TheNashville Sounds have five walk-off wins this season through 14 home games. They totaled six walk-off wins a season ago.

