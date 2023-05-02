Taco John’s® Double Beef, Potato Quesadilla pack Extra Flavors

Cheyenne, WY – Taco John’s is raising the bar on quesadillas and ready to satisfy big cravings with its new Double Beef and Potato Quesadilla.

This mouth-watering quesadilla is packed with a double portion* of seasoned ground beef, crispy Potato Olés®, a layer of warm nacho cheese, and a melted blend of four other cheeses — Asadero, queso fresco, Monterey Jack and Cheddar — all folded into a warm flour tortilla and grilled to a perfect toasty crunch.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new quesadilla filled with the craveable ingredients that our guests love,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Think a quesadilla can’t be a filling meal? With a double portion of our delicious beef, plus our signature Potato Olés® and all the cheeses we could fit inside, our Double Beef and Potato Quesadilla is packed with so much meaty and cheesy goodness that it will change your mind!”

Guests at participating Taco John’s locations will be able to order the ultra-filling quesadilla à la carte for $4.99 in-store, at the drive-thru, and through the mobile app until Wednesday, June 7th. Prices for a combo meal may vary by location.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1.00, $2.00 and $3.00 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.

*Double the beef portion of a regular quesadilla.

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.

With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces.

The brand was listed on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2023” under the “Mexican Food” category and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022.

For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.