Nashville Sounds runs past Gwinnett Stripers, 11-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (18-15) got the homestand started off with a bang, taking an 11-3 triumph over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville turned in a season-high 14 hits, including three home runs and six multi-base hits.

Though Gwinnett scored first, the Sounds took control with back-to-back homers and never looked back. Jon Singleton and Keston Hiura tagged solo shots in consecutive at-bats, making it 2-1 in the first. Three more hits in the second, including a Blake Perkins RBI double and Andruw Monasterio two RBI single, put the Sounds advantage at 5-1 through two.

Monte Harrison seemingly put things away with a line-drive two-run homer to right that just cleared the wall for his first homer of the campaign. Nashville added on with a couple more scores in the sixth and eighth innings to reach 11 runs scored on the evening.

Though the offensive explosion overshadowed the pitching, Nashville hurlers kept Gwinnett quiet most of the night. Thomas Pannone struck out five through four one-run innings before Pedro Fernandez (1-1) got his first win after four innings of two-run baseball. J.B. Bukauaskas and Alex Claudio combined to toss a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the win.

Five of the nine men in Nashville’s lineup turned in multi-hit performances with Monasterio and Harrison leading the way with three knocks. Harrison also scored three runs and had two RBI. The Sounds finished 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position and turned three double plays defensively.

Janson Junk (2-1, 1.75) gets the start for the Sounds in game two of the series tomorrow. The Braves No. 1 prospect Jared Shuster (1-0, 2.37) will get the ball for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to an International League-leading 27 games tonight. He’s batting .307 (31-for-101) with nine runs, nine doubles, 14 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton pushed his on-base streak to 26 games with two hits. He’s batting .247 (22-for-89) with nine runs, six extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 24 walks during the streak.

The Sounds have hit back-to-back homers in consecutive games for the first time since July 14th and July 15th, 2022, vs. Memphis.

The is the first time the Sounds and their opponent hit back-to-back home runs in a single game since July 5th, 2017 at Colorado Springs.

Keston Hiura is tied for second with Christopher Morel of Iowa and Mark Vientos of Syracuse with 11 home runs in the International League. Hiura also ranks among league leaders in slugging (4th, .679), OPS (6th, 1.072), extra-base hits (T-6th, 16), total bases (7th, 72) and RBI (T-9th, 28).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.