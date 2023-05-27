Las Vihuelas de Nashville falls to Los Demonios de Des Moines 5-1 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Las Vihuelas de Nashville (25-24) could not recover from a four-run inning by Los Demonios de Des Moines (28-19), falling 5-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 11,127 fans on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville was held to just four hits in the defeat.

Scoreless after three, Des Moines worked Nashville starter Caleb Boushley (L, 2-2) for four walks in the fourth on their way to hanging a four-spot on the board. Jon Singleton responded with a familiar sight, lining a scorching home run over the wall in right field and putting Las Vihuelas on the board. The blast left Singleton’s bat at 108 mph.

The score held at 4-1 as Clayton Andrews locked down Los Demonios for 3.1 innings, allowing three baserunners and striking out three. Iowa added another run in the eighth against Bennett Sousa. Nashville’s offense was stifled after Singleton’s homer, with Michael Reed’s two-out double in the fifth proving to be the team’s last hit of the night.

Singleton (HR), Reed (2B), Blake Perkins (2B), and Brian Navarreto all knocked hits. Perkins was the only Nashville player to reach multiple times.

Janson Junk (2-4, 3.79) will get the start as the Nashville Sounds look to secure a series split in the finale tomorrow. The Iowa Cubs will counter right-hander Caleb Kilian (3-0, 4.45) in a rematch of the series opener. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Jon Singleton knocked another homer tonight, his third in four games and seventh in 17 games. Singleton is batting .309 with a 1.092 OPS over his last 17 contests.

Las Vihuelas struck out 15 times tonight, with 11 coming against Iowa starter Ben Brown. Brown is the first pitcher to strike out 10+ Nashville hitters in a game since Durham’s Shane Baz punched out 10 Sounds on June 5, 2022.

11,127 fans came out to First Horizon Park tonight, the largest crowd of the season for Nashville and the club’s fourth sellout of 2023. It is the 125 th sellout in the ballpark’s history.

sellout in the ballpark’s history. Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers Luke Voit and Luis Urias both played tonight. Voit reached on a walk, extending his on-base streak to seven games. Urias went 0-for-4.

