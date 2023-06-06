86.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Clarksville Police Department asks public help Identifying Building Burglary Suspect

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo for Burglary.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a burglary of a building that occurred on May 21st, 2023, at approximately 7:00pm at Proseguros Insurance, 1505 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business and rummaged through desks and filing cabinets. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hyatt at 931.648.0656, ext. 5685.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

