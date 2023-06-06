Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting at 1249 Parkway Place

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) reports that the victim of the shooting that occurred on June 4th has no chance of recovery and will not survive her injuries. She has been identified as 23-year-old Wylil Alexander, (black female), of Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Unit’s Homicide detectives along with detectives with District 1 Criminal Investigations have worked relentlessly, to locate the two individuals that are responsible for this homicide.

CPD detectives identified the suspects early on in the investigation and one of them, a 14-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday without further incident. The Clarksville Police Department is still looking for 16-year-old O’Jarrion Griffin (black male) of Clarksville.

The incident occurred after a scheduled meeting was arranged between all three individuals involved. After a brief interaction, Wylil Alexander attempted to flee the scene and was shot. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes at 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.