Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that 24-year-old Khalil Titington has been taken into custody in Evansville Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Mr. Titington was wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on March 18th in Summit Heights and has warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.