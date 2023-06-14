71.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNewsTBI Most Wanted Fugitive Robert Fletcher Charged in Benton County Homicide
News

TBI Most Wanted Fugitive Robert Fletcher Charged in Benton County Homicide

News Staff
By News Staff
Robert Paschal Fletcher
Robert Paschal Fletcher

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – A Benton County man, added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Most Wanted list yesterday and taken into custody hours later in Nashville, has been charged in connection with the murder of an acquaintance in Benton County.

On June 9th, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Shelly J. Hawks (DOB: 1/1/68). She was located deceased inside her home in the 1900 block of Strawberry Gables Lane in Holladay. 

During the investigation, Robert Paschal Fletcher was developed as a suspect.  On June 13th, TBI agents secured a warrant charging Fletcher with Criminal Homicide.  He was subsequently placed on the TBI Most Wanted list. 


Tuesday evening, following a tip from a citizen in Nashville, TBI agents along with members of the United States Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in West Tennessee, U.S. Marshals from the Middle District of Tennessee, and the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department located Fletcher and took him into custody.

Fletcher (DOB: 7/7/82) has been booked into the Benton County Jail on one count of Criminal Homicide.  His bond is set at $500,000.

Previous articleNashville State Community College’s Carol Rothstein picked for 2023 Leadership Class of Harvard Business School Young American Leaders
Next articleMarsha Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate Joe Biden Family Corruption
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online