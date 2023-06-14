Marsha Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate Joe Biden Family Corruption

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has led a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and his family in their business dealings.

Senators J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined Senator Blackburn as co-signers on the letter.

Garland Has Weaponized The DOJ And Created Two Tiers Of Justice

“Under your watch, the U.S. Department of Justice has been weaponized to target President Biden’s top political opponent in advance of the 2024 election. Meanwhile, your DOJ has blatantly ignored the credible allegations of President Joe Biden’s and his family’s corruption,” wrote the senators.

The FBI Has Stonewalled Oversight Of Alleged Biden $5M Bribery Scheme

“Recent reports indicate that Burisma—a Ukrainian natural gas firm where Hunter Biden sat on the board—allegedly paid then-Vice President Joe Biden $5 million to influence United States policy decisions—conduct that would clearly constitute bribery. To make matters worse, the FBI has stonewalled congressional oversight of this matter, refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Additionally, both Joe and Hunter Biden pursued numerous business deals that were allegedly arranged by individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

A Special Counsel Is Necessary To Investigate The Joe Biden Family And Apply The Law Equally

“Given these concerning allegations that continue to come to light with each passing day, we urge you to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and his family in their business dealings. Only then—with the appointment of a neutral and independent special counsel with broad authority to investigate these credible claims of the Biden family’s corruption—can the American people be assured that there is truly one set of laws in this country and that they apply to everyone equally, regardless of their viewpoint or political affiliation,” continued the senators.

Read the full letter here.