Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, at 6:16pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers were advised of a crash involving a pedestrian at 320 Providence Boulevard, the Speedway.

Currently, no details are available, and Crash Investigators are responding to the scene.

CPD asks the public to find alternate routes while investigators process the scene and investigate.

If you have no alternate routes, please be prepared for any delays.