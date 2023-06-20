Clarksville Police Department welcomes new Officer Nolan Grant Otten

Clarksville, TN – Today, Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, Clarksville Mayor Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed Nolan Grant Otten to the Clarksville Police Department family.

Officer Otten was an officer with CPD from 2019 thru 2021 before he relocated to North Carolina. While in North Carolina, he worked for the Jacksonville NC Police Department and recently returned to Clarksville.

Officer Otten will go through an abbreviated Field Training Program and once complete, he will be back to patrolling the streets of Clarksville.