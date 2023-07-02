Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 3rd – 6th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – This week uniquely varied weather patterns are ahead in the forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Prepare for an eventful evening Sunday night as a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms looms, primarily before midnight. Some storms may even reach severe levels. Expect partly cloudy skies with a comfortable low of around 70. A gentle south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the night.

Embrace the sunny vibes on Monday as the day unfolds with mostly sunny conditions prevailing. Bask in the warmth as the temperature climbs to near 90. A mild west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will grace the region.

On Monday night, get ready for a partly cloudy night, offering a pleasant ambiance. The temperature will dip to around 68, and the north wind will transition to a calm breeze, making it a tranquil evening.

As we celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms making an appearance after 1:00pm. However, the morning will greet us with mostly sunny skies and a high near 92. The calm morning wind will shift to a gentle southeast breeze of around 5 mph.

As the day winds down, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the picture Tuesday night after 1:00am. Partly cloudy skies will prevail, and the temperature will settle around 70. The wind will shift from east to south, providing a gentle breeze.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Despite that, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 93. A light southwest wind of around 5 mph will accompany the day.

Stay alert Wednesday night as a chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night. Partly cloudy skies will prevail, and the temperature will drop to around 71. A gentle southwest wind of approximately 5 mph will provide a calm atmosphere. The chance of precipitation stands at 30%.

Come Thursday, be prepared for a dynamic day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by likely showers and a possible thunderstorm after 1:00pm. Despite the weather activity, mostly sunny conditions will dominate, and the temperature will reach a high near 90. A west wind of 5 to 10 mph will add a gentle touch. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily before 1:00am. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 69. The north wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a subtle breeze to end the day.

Stay weather-ready and embrace the unique array of weather conditions that lie ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County.