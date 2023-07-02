Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 531st Soldiers welcome U.S. Army’s Noncommissioned Officer Corps

Fort Campbell, KY – Nearly 20 Soldiers from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) and the 531st Hospital Center were formally welcomed into the U.S. Army’s Noncommissioned Officer Corps at an NCO Induction Ceremony on post-June 27th.

“The tradition of the induction ceremony is a passage used by senior noncommissioned officers to convey to newly promoted sergeants and corporals the special pride when a Soldier enters the NCO Corps,” said Sgt. Maj. Johnny Thompson, Medical Readiness Battalion, Fort Campbell, troop sergeant major and induction ceremony presiding NCO.

Leadership and responsibility significantly increase as Soldiers advance in rank and the distinction as an NCO is bestowed upon those who have earned the enlisted rank of corporal and above. They are selected not only for their technical and tactical skills, but also their demonstrated potential for greater service to the nation.

During the induction ceremony guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda McLean, senior enlisted leader for the Fort Campbell-based 531st Hospital Center shared words on stewardship for the newly inducted NCOs.

“As I break down the words in my own interpretation, I hope to inspire you young leaders to always ‘be all you can be’,” said McLean, defining stewardship as being faithful, accountable, and advancing the Army profession while strengthening the Army culture of trust.

“We must be and set the standards for our Soldiers and officers to look up to us as we must know, be and do. It is our job to be the one person that Soldiers can field to assist in any and every situation, and if we do not know the answers, it is our duty to research and be the means to the solution,” McLean shared.

“We as leaders must lead and develop others, which is vital to us improving our organization. Building strong, undefeatable adaptable teams while instilling discipline. Take pride in developing others to perform to their maximum capacity. It is our job to go above and beyond, ensuring that we are teachers, motivators, and leaders within our formations. To sustain expertise, it is a lifelong learning process and necessity,” added McLean.

There before her in the auditorium, the nineteen NCO Corps inductees and their sponsors listened and digested the wisdom McLean offered from her more than 20 years of service.

“When Command Sergeant Major McLean shared her advice, it really set in what lies ahead and the responsibilities we have,” said NCO Corps Inductee, Sgt. Christian Highfield, a radiology specialist assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, a unit within the 531st.

“You have to hold yourself to a higher standard and push yourself and your Soldiers to progression. Always trying to move up and inspire others,” said another inductee, Sgt. Zachary Burton, a licensed practical nurse at BACH.

Undaunted, at the end of the ceremony, the NCOs rose and recited the NCO Creed, affirming their acceptance and commitment of the responsibility.

“It represents a change in mindset. These NCOs are now responsible not only for themselves, but for the welfare and development of their Soldiers to accomplish the mission,” Thompson added.