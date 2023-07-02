92.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 2, 2023
HomeNewsSevere Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County
News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
Thunderstorm

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00pm tonight.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Cannon County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Crockett County, Davidson County, Decatur County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Fentress County, Gibson County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Macon County, Madison County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Tipton County, Trousdale County, Weakley County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Previous article
Nashville Sounds kick off Six Game Homestand on Independence Day
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online